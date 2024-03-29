Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon To Follow In The Footsteps Of Kangana Ranaut To Join Politics? Here's What She Has To Say

Kriti Sanon discussed the possibility of venturing into politics.

Kriti Sanon has solidified her status as one of the most successful actresses in the industry. Ever since her acting debut, she has gone on to collaborate with numerous prominent filmmakers and actors. Over time, she opened up her own production house which is preparing for the release of ‘Do Patti’ as well as dived into entrepreneurship with the launch of her own skincare line and made investments in several other businesses as well.

Now with many well-known stars entering the realm of politics in recent times, will she also join their ranks? The actress discussed the possibility of venturing into politics during the Times Now Summit 2024, and expressed her views on the same.

During a session at the summit, the ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ actress was questioned about whether she would join Govinda, who recently joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on March 28, as well as fellow actress Kangana Ranaut, who joined BJP on March 24 and is poised to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Sanon responded by saying that she had never given this a thought before. She went on to add, “I never think that I will do this or that until it comes from within and until I am not very passionate about it. If someday it comes in my heart that I want to do something more, maybe then.” She further stated, “One should keep shifting gears once in a while and challenge oneself to do things which one has not done before.”

Meanwhile, while Kriti Sanon doesn’t seem to have politics on her mind right now, on the acting front, her latest film ‘Crew,’ alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, hit theatres on March 29 and has opened to mixed reviews.

