Kriti Sanon Says Mom's Words Have Encouraged Her More Than Any Award

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 8:07 pm

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon goes down the memory lane and recalled how her mom Geeta Sanon used to motivate her to do productive work in life, and those words of appreciation always inspired her even more than any awards.

Kriti shared how once when she went to her parent's room to say good night, her mom stopped her and praised her by saying: "You are a good daughter, and you are doing good in life."

She added: "I never cried on receiving an award, but I cried when my mother encouraged me."

The 32-year-old actress is coming on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13' along with Varun Dhawan to promote their film 'Bhediya.' Kriti and Varun were amazed to look at the touching and mesmerizing performance of a contestant Sivam Singh from Vadodara, Gujarat, on the emotional song 'Chunar' from the 2015 movie 'Any Body Can Dance 2' starring Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor.

His rendition during the 'Thank You Maa' episode made everyone, including the judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, emotional, and they were left with teary eyes. In fact, Varun recorded his video, and Kriti also praised him, saying: "I can connect to your feelings. You have such a powerful voice; I have got goosebumps. Shivam, you have a bright future; you will go much ahead in life."

Post his performance, his mother also came on the stage, and he touched her feet.

She said: "Every mother should get a son like you." And he replied: "I want you to be my mother in every birth."

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

