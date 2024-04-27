Art & Entertainment

'Kraven The Hunter' Pushed To December 2024 By Sony

Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starrer "Kraven the Hunter" will now make its debut in US theatres on December 13, 2024, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has announced.

The J C Chandor-directed film, which is based on one of Spider-Man's oldest foes, was earlier slated August 30, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Starring Taylor-Johnson as the titular character, “Kraven the Hunter” also features Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

Sony had earlier slated its new "Karate Kid" movie for December 13 but the film will now open on May 30, bow in American theatres after the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” debuts on Netflix.

Jonathan Entwistle, the creator and director of Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This” and “The End of the F—ing World", has helmed the new movie, led by “American Born Chinese” star Ben Wang in the titular role.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, who are reprising their characters from previous entries in the franchise.

Sony has also added “They Listen” from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse to the release calendar, slotting it in “Kraven’s” original date of August 30, 2024.

Written and directed by Chris Weitz, the film stars John Cho, Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose Liu and Lukita Maxwell, with David Dastmalchian and Keith Carradine.

