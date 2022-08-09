Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kiran Rao Returns To Direction After 11 Years With 'Laapataa Ladies'

Producer and director Kiran Rao, who started her film journey as one of the assistants on the sets of the iconic film 'Lagaan', is set to return to direction after over a decade since her directorial debut of 'Dhobi Ghat'.

Kiran Rao
Kiran Rao en.wikipedia.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:28 pm

Producer and director Kiran Rao, who started her film journey as one of the assistants on the sets of the iconic film 'Lagaan', is set to return to direction after over a decade since her directorial debut of 'Dhobi Ghat'.

Her upcoming feature film is titled 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Although the makers have been tight-lipped about the story, the film is set in 2001, somewhere in rural India. It follows the mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

The main cast of the film includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. In addition, it will also introduce two new actresses who play the brides. The makers have refrained from revealing the names of the actresses.

The first teaser of 'Laapataa Ladies' will be released along with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in theatres worldwide on August 11.

'Laapataa Ladies' has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

While the film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on a story by Biplab Goswami.

The screenplay & dialogue is written by Sneha Desai, and additional dialogues are written by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kiran Rao Laapataa Ladies Lagaan Dhobi Ghat Sparsh Shrivastava Ravi Kishan Chhaya Kadam Laal Singh Chaddha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu