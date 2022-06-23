Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' Trailer Out; Glimpses Of Unique Concept, Grand Visuals

'Vikrant Rona' releases worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kiccha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' Trailer Out; Glimpses Of Unique Concept, Grand Visuals
A Still From The Trailer YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 9:48 pm

The much-awaited trailer of Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' was released Thursday (June 23), showcasing grand visuals preempting an interesting story in 3D format.



The trailer of the pan-India 3D mystery thriller began with Sudeep's entry to the innovative visual effects. The trailer captured glimpses of a village scene. Jacqueline Fernandez was also seen in the trailer. 

The trailer launched in Mumbai, where the media got to see the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song exclusively. Popular actors from different film industries had come together to launch the trailer in different languages. Salman Khan launched it in Hindi, Dhanush did it in Tamil, Dulquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ram Charan in Telugu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada.

'Vikrant Rona' releases worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in north India. 'Vikram Rona' is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film.

The film will be distributed in north India by PVR Pictures.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ To Release On July 28

Kichcha Sudeepa Completes Dubbing In English For 'Vikrant Rona'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kiccha Sudeep Vikrant Rona Trailer Release Mumbai City Jacquiline Fernandez 3D Movie Movie Release Date Kiccha Sudeep Jacqueline Fernandez
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal