Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' Trailer Out; Glimpses Of Unique Concept, Grand Visuals

The much-awaited trailer of Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' was released Thursday (June 23), showcasing grand visuals preempting an interesting story in 3D format.





The trailer of the pan-India 3D mystery thriller began with Sudeep's entry to the innovative visual effects. The trailer captured glimpses of a village scene. Jacqueline Fernandez was also seen in the trailer.



The trailer launched in Mumbai, where the media got to see the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song exclusively. Popular actors from different film industries had come together to launch the trailer in different languages. Salman Khan launched it in Hindi, Dhanush did it in Tamil, Dulquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ram Charan in Telugu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada.



'Vikrant Rona' releases worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.



It is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in north India. 'Vikram Rona' is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film.



The film will be distributed in north India by PVR Pictures.

[With Inputs From IANS]