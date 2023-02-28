Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Khushi Dubey Learnt Stunts For Third Season Of 'Aashiqana'

Khushi Dubey Learnt Stunts For Third Season Of 'Aashiqana'

Actress Khushi Dubey, who plays Chikki in the third season of the web series 'Aashiqana', learnt stunts, kicks and punches for the show as the new season focuses more on action.

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 10:00 pm

Elaborating on the same, the actress shared, "The audience is in for a surprise as Chikki will be seen performing stunts and action like never before in this season. There is thrice the action and drama and I am super excited. I have learnt many stunts, kicks, punches and various other moves. While it was challenging, I thoroughly enjoyed this experience. 'Aashiqana 3' is heavy on action and we are ready to bring a whole new series of twists and turns with us."

Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey have returned for the third instalment of the show -- directed by Gul Khan -- along with Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi.

Zayn, who plays Yash in the show, said: "Season 1 and 2 have set a benchmark for action sequences but Season 3 will be even better. Khushi and I are performing many action sequences together this time. There are jump scares and hectic stunts that the audience will surely enjoy. In fact, Season 3 will have gripping power-packed stunts and more. I am excited for audience reactions and hope they enjoy this side of ACP Yash."

Produced by Gen K Studios, 'Aashiqana' Season 3 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

