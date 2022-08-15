Khushbu Sundar Says She 'Can Never Thank God Enough' On Completing 36 Years In Southern Cinema

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar, who completed 36 years in south cinema on Sunday, said that she could never thank God enough for bringing her here.



Taking to Twitter, Khushbu said, "Can't believe it's been 36 years since I stepped into South cinema and made Chennai my home since. Can never thank God (enough) for bringing me here. For giving me a wonderful soul, Venkatesh, as my colleague and friend. Thank you Suresh Productions, Raghavendra Rao sir and everyone out there."



Earlier in the day, the production house Suresh Productions had tweeted a poster of the Telugu film, 'Kaliyuga Pandavulu', which marked the debut of Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubatti.



Tweeting the poster of the film in which Khushbu played the female lead, the production house said, "Celebrating 36 Years of Victory Venkatesh's debut film 'Kaliyuga Pandavulu'!"



Directed by Raghavendra Rao, the film, which was a commercial entertainer, released in 1986 and emerged a box office hit. It was later remade in Kannada as 'Poli Huduga'.