Kate Hudson Offers Insight Into Her Upcoming Album: Each Song Is A Different Expression Of Myself

Kate Hudson is one of the actresses, who have tried her hand at singing. The actress made her singing debut in January of this year, and is now reflecting on the liberating experience of composing music.
In a conversation with PEOPLE, the actress shed light on her upcoming album. Calling the creative process “fun,” she stated that she’s truly enjoying it. She also added, “The writing process was the most important and cathartic for me.”
The actress added that she has penned the songs herself, so it’s “very personal, and each one is a different kind of expression of myself.” She further added, “Every [song] will feel different, but obviously, I think, very authentic to me.”
Ahead of the release of her album, scheduled for sometime later this year, the 44-year-old star also stated that she is currently in the process of creating music videos to complement her songs. She said, “I’m right now looking at doing a couple of different music videos, and the fashion in each of them are different extensions of myself in these songs… Now I get to have fun putting the visuals to it and sharing it with everyone.”
Though it took Kate Hudson some time to make her singing debut, the ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ actress had initially disclosed her intention to release an album in April 2022. She had taken to her Instagram to post a picture of herself singing in a rehearsal space. Later that year in December, she highlighted the fact that the pandemic gave her the push needed to embark on this musical path.
About her debut song titled ‘Talk About Love,’ it released on January 30, and she co-wrote it with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and singer-songwriter Linda Perry. In a press release earlier, she said of the song, “You only have one first single. And I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in.” The music video for the song is set to release on Monday at 1 PM PST.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, she will be next seen in ‘Shell’ opposite Elisabeth Moss, and Kaia Gerber.