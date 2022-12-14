Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kate Hudson All Set To Release Her Debut Music Album Next Year

Home Art & Entertainment

Kate Hudson All Set To Release Her Debut Music Album Next Year

'Bride Wars' actress Kate Hudson is venturing into music and dropping her debut album next year.

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson All Set To Release Her Debut Music Album Next Year IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 1:47 pm

 'Bride Wars' actress Kate Hudson is venturing into music and dropping her debut album next year.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Hudson said that during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she was determined to live her life with no regrets, reports 'People' magazine.

"You know, I had this thing (during) COVID ... Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s... not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, 'You know, what am I doing?'".

According to 'People', she explained that she's been a songwriter since she was 19, but "never shared" her work.

"I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations," said the star of her forthcoming project. "I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it. And I'm really proud of it. I can't wait."

Asked when her music will be available, Hudson confirmed that it will be released "next year."

Hudson first revealed that she was taking her talents to the recording studio in April. At the time, the Golden Globe winner shared an Instagram photo of herself singing in a rehearsal space and announced plans to record her first album.

"Finally realised it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai," wrote the Fabletics co-founder in the post's caption, seemingly referring to music as her "ikigai," also known as a Japanese concept that translates to "reason for being."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kate Hudson Debut Music Album
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'