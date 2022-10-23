Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Karnataka Police Issue Notice To Actor Chetan For 'Hurting' Hindu Sentiments

Chetan Ahimsa
Chetan Ahimsa Instagram

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 12:26 pm

Karnataka police have issued a notice to Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for his remark on 'Bhoota kola' ritual, which as per complainants allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments.

He is expected to appear before Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chetan had said that the 'Bhoota kola' ritual, which is shown in superhit 'Kantara' movie is not part of Hinduism.

Chetan has stated that Bhoota Kola is a ritual practiced by natives of the land and existed even before the Hindu religion came into existence in India.

The police have received many complaints against Chetan Ahimsa for his remarks on the Bhota kola ritual.

The complainants alleged that Chetan has insulted Hindu religion and his statements are allegedly intended to create rift between different castes.

Chetan had condemned Rishab Shetty, the director and actor of movie 'Kantara' for claiming that 'Bhoota kola' on which the movie is based is a ritual practiced by Hindus.

Reacting to the statements of Chetan Ahimsa, Rishab Shetty had stated that people will answer him.

Hindu organisations have objected to the remarks made by Chetan Ahimsa.

Complaints have been lodged at various places and police have taken up the investigation.

Bhoota Kola is a ritual during which people worship spirits which in turn advices them on array of issues.
 

Art & Entertainment Karnataka Police Kannada Actor Chetan Ahimsa Hindu Sentiments Comments Kantara Bhoota Kola Police Notice India

