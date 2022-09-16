Filmmaker Karan Johar who is also a father of twins -Yash and Roohi- gets emotional in the upcoming episode of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Season 10 as contestant Niti Taylor performs as the kids in one of the episodes. The makers unveiled a promo video from the episode which will be all about celebrating family bonds.

While Niti will turn into Karan’s daughter Roohi, her choreographer Akash will be seen as Yash and they dedicated the performance to their 'dada.’ The promo video begins with a picture of Yash and his twins. It features a glimpse of Yash talking about Karan alongside backdrops of the family. To this, Karan who rarely displays his emotional side on the show will get teary-eyed.

In the teaser, Karan says that he feels blessed to have Yash and Roohi in his life. While he praises Niti’s heartfelt performance, it also makes him feel that his kids have grown up. Furthermore, he is seen being consoled and hugged by judges Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi after he breaks down. Maniesh Paul who is hosting the show, will join them too.

Karan welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi in 2007, via surrogacy. Reacting to the glimpse of the episode, a fan wrote in the comments, “Literally this promo give me goosebumps.” “Aww such a cute performance,” added another fan. Someone else commented, “She is dancing with injured leg,” referring to Niti’s recent leg injury.