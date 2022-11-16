Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse From Night Shoot Of 'Emergency' From Assam

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the filming of her next movie 'Emergency' in Assam.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 6:52 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the filming of her next movie 'Emergency' in Assam. The film is her second directorial after her 2019 release 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The actress had earlier travelled to the state in search of filming locations at places like Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong. 

On Wednesday, the actress took to the story section of her Instagram to share a photo from the set of the movie that she captioned: "Night shift in Assam."

In the picture, she can be seen sitting in the video village looking at the Lilliput monitor while dressed in heavy winter wear.

'Emergency', directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film will tell the story of India's biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

The 21-month period of Emergency was in effect from 1975 to 1977, officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution because of prevailing "internal disturbance". It was withdrawn on March 21, 1977.

Kangana Ranaut Emergency
