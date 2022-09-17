Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself Sridevi's Greatest Fan: 'It Is Beyond Me ...'

Kangana Ranaut says that she is the biggest fan of late actor Sridevi while sharing a clip from one of her song from 1987 film 'Mr India.. The actor noted that she cannot comprehend how Sridevi portrayed seduction while still appearing innocent and funny.

The song was Kate Nahi Kat Te, in which Sridevi starred opposite Anil Kapoor. Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a clip from the song posted on a fan page, in which Sridevi danced in rain. "It is beyond me how anyone can be childlike innocent/funny and yet portray intoxicating feminine seduction...Ufff...I am Sridevi Ji's biggest fan. Legend." She concluded her message with a heart emoji.

While Kangana praised Sridevi's funny personality in films this time, she had previously compared herself to the late actor. In a series of posts on her Twitter account in February last year, back when it used to be active, Kangana said she was the only actor after Sridevi to do comedy.

Talking about her film Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel released in 2015, Kangana wrote, "I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry into mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary Sridevi Ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu."

Sridevi worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language films during her five-decade-long acting career before she died in February 2018. Mom, released in 2017, marked her final film appearance.