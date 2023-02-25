Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Kangana Ranaut Calls Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar's Film 'Selfiee' ‘Flop’

Kangana Ranaut Calls Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar's Film 'Selfiee' 'Flop'

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. The original film featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 9:35 am

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to yet again slam filmmaker Karan Johar for his new co-produced film 'Selfiee' on its release day. Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the film is directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame. Reacting to a box office report of Selfiee which compared Kangana with Akshay, the Queen actor lauded Karan Johar mockingly. 

Comparing the first day business of her last outing Dhakaad indirectly with Selfiee, Kangana wrote, “Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don't see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…”

In her next post, Kangana re-shared an article the headline of which read, “'Male version of Kangana Ranaut!,' Netizens react as Akshay's ‘Selfiee’ fails to impress viewers, may be his 6th flop film in a row.” Adding to it, the actor said, “I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me…yeh bhi meri hi galti hai,” with some laughing emojis.

She went on to add, “Wah bhai Karan johar wah (Congrats).”

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. The original film featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Their roles have been reprised by Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi as a superstar and a cop respectively. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It's backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

Trade experts predicted that Selfiee will record a collection ranging between ₹4 to 5 crore on its opening day, Friday. If turns out true, it will be among the lowest openers for Akshay Kumar in the last ten years of his career. The film has got a limited release with just 1200 screens across India.

Meanwhile, Kangana's last outing, Dhaakad was among the low-performing films of 2022. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, it was released on 20 May 2022. The film started off poorly at the box office with less than ₹1 crore on its opening day. Later PTI’s trade sources reported that the film was taken down by distributors due to" extremely low audience turnout". Kangana will be next seen in Emergency.

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Karan Johar Selfiee Akshay Kumar
