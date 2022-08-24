Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Kamal Haasan Resumes Shooting Of 'Indian 2' After Two Years

The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi, will be wrapped up in a couple of months.

Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:28 am

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s highly-anticipated film 'Indian 2', which marks his return as an octogenarian vigilante, resumes after a long gap of two years. Filmmaker Shankar, on Wednesday, shared the news on Twitter. The film's shoot came to a standstill in February 2020 after an accident on the sets left three dead and 10 injured after a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. 

Sharing a new poster of the film featuring Kamal Haasan, Shankar tweeted: “Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes (sic).”

'Indian 2', which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

In the comments section of Shankar’s tweet, fans expressed their excitement. Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan wrote: “We were awestruck with the first one. Sequel will exceed the expectations sir (sic).” In Early 2020, the team completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth ₹40 crore in Bhopal. National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.

The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie. The first poster, which was widely shared by fans upon release, featured Kamal displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi, will be wrapped up in a couple of months.

