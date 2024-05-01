Art & Entertainment

Kajol's Words Of Wisdom: ‘We Are All Crazy, It’s Not A Competition’

Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, has shared a bit of wisdom on craziness.

Instagram
Kajol Photo: Instagram
On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a meme which read: “Relax, we are all crazy. It’s not a competition.”

Kajols Story
Kajol's Story Photo: Instagram
The actress is quite active on Instagram and often shares quirky posts. Recently, the actress shared a funny text on her Instagram Stories where she spoke about how she is running out of patience.

She wrote: ‘My patience is basically like a gift card. Not sure how much is left on it but we can give it a try.”

Earlier, she had also shared a funny picture from her pilates class. In the photo, the actress was seen lying down on the pilates machine, wearing athleisure and sunglasses.

She wrote in the caption: “Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like… Here is a pic… Ab batao yeh workout ke pehle ka hai ya baad main (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has quite a few projects in the pipeline including ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’.

