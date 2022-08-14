Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kailash Kher Joins Celebs Calling For An End To Rumours About Raju Srivastava

Popular singer Kailash Kher has shared a video on his Instagram handle requesting his fans and everyone to pray for Raju Srivastava's early recovery and stop spreading rumours. The famous comedian suffered a heart attack on August 10 and was taken to AIIMS, New Delhi. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical.

Kailash Kher
Kailash Kher @kailashkher

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 7:09 pm

Popular singer Kailash Kher has shared a video on his Instagram handle requesting his fans and everyone to pray for Raju Srivastava's early recovery and stop spreading rumours. The famous comedian suffered a heart attack on August 10 and was taken to AIIMS, New Delhi. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kailash Kher (@kailashkher)


In his video, the 'Teri Deewani' singer said: "Namashkar, I am Kailash Kher, Bharat and entire world I request that Raju Srivastava is our family friend and elder brother and a disaster has come upon him. There is deterioration in his health condition due to which he is hospitalised and many people are spreading rumours that he passed away or he is no more."

He added: "Please in place of this, pray for his good health as prayers have a lot of power. We at personal level have organised Mahamrityunjaya Mantra by 21 saints."

In the video, Kher also talks about Raju as a person and how he established himself while coming from a humble background. He noted: "He is a kind of person who established himself coming from a very humble background and people like him are very important in society so pray rather spreading rumours."

Earlier, Kher's industry colleagues Shekhar Suman and Sunil Pal had also posted health updates indicating that Srivastava's health condition is stable.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kailash Kher Comedian Raju Srivastava Raju Srivastava Heart Attack AIIMS Rumours Instagram Social Media Influencers Indian Comedian
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies