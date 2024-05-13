K Drama

'The Escape Of The Seven: Resurrection' Actor Um Ki-joon To Tie The Knot With Non-Celebrity Girlfriend In December

Popular K-Drama actor Um Ki-joon has announced the joyous news of his marriage on his Instagram with a heartfelt handwritten letter.

Um Ki-joon Photo: X
Um Ki-joon, the actor, best known for his role in ‘I’m Not a Robot’ and ‘Little Women,’ is all set to embark on a new chapter in his personal life.

As announced by his agency on May 13, the actor is set to tie the knot in December of this year. Additionally, since the bride-to-be is a non-celebrity, the two plan to hold their wedding privately, with only their families, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance.

The 48-year-old actor personally announced the joyous news of his marriage on his Instagram with a heartfelt handwritten letter.

He started off his letter by sharing his surprise at how quickly the year has unfolded, swiftly transitioning from the beginning of the year to the midst of summer. In the midst of these changes, he extended his well wishes for everyone’s health. The actor, who also played a pivotal role in ‘The Penthouse: War in Life,’ went on to express gratitude to his fans’ consistent love and support since the beginning of his career.

Announcing the news of his marriage, he further wrote, “The reason I am writing this letter is because I have news that I would like to share with you all first. I thought that meeting someone who would last a lifetime was something I never had. I have met a warm-hearted and considerate person, and I plan to marry that person and start a new life together. I am worried as I think of all of you who will be surprised by the sudden news.”

Continuing his heartfelt letter addressed to his fan club, JEKYLLI, Um Ki-joon reassured them that their support would always hold a special place in his heart. He pledged to continuously strive to reciprocate their affection by giving his best in his projects.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the veteran actor is currently starring in ‘The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.’ The second season of the acclaimed K-Drama premiered on SBS TV on March 29, and new episodes are available every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST.

