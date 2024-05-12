K Drama

NCT's Mark Drops Acoustic Live Clip For Single '200', SM Entertainment Reveals Plans For Debut Solo Album

NCT member Mark's official solo single is slated for release on May 16, at 6 PM KST.

NCT's Mark
NCT’s member Mark surprised fans by announcing that he is preparing for his official solo debut. His journey will kick off with the release of his upcoming digital single titled ‘200,’ announced through a surprise video teaser, intensifying excitement among fans.

On May 10, he delighted his fans with a teaser for his upcoming single. In the teaser, Mark approaches a setup adorned with speakers, lights, and an acoustic guitar. Taking his seat, he performs a captivating acoustic rendition of the forthcoming single live. With its melodious tune and profound lyrics, the artist has already increased anticipation for what’s to come.

The single, along with its music video, is slated for release on May 16, at 6 PM KST.

Furthermore, his agency, SM Entertainment, has unveiled plans for the artist’s first solo album. As announced by the agency on Friday in a press release, Mark is actively preparing his solo album, targeting a release date in February of 2025. “It will candidly show off his own world of music which has been expanded through his previous music endeavours,” the agency stated.

Mark’s debut solo album will mark the beginning of his solo career, allowing him to showcase his diverse talents.

Mark commenced his musical career by making his debut with SM Entertainment’s largest boy group, NCT. On April 9, 2016, he officially debuted with the band’s first sub-unit, NCT U, releasing the song ‘7th Sense’ alongside Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, and Jaehyun.

Subsequently, he became a permanent member of the NCT 127 with Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, and Haechan, and they released their debut album, ‘NCT #127.’ Additionally, the artist is a permanent member of NCT Dream, alongside Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. The group made their debut with the song ‘Chewing Gum,’ creating a sensation within the K-Pop community.

In 2022, Mark released his debut solo song, ‘Child,’ followed by his second solo track, ‘Golden Hour,’ in 2023.

