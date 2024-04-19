Junaid Khan Wraps Up His Second Untitled Film After 58-day Shoot

Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has completed filming for his upcoming second film, which is yet to be titled, following an intensive 58-day shoot.
A source close to Junaid shared, "Despite the demanding schedule, Junaid continues to showcase his versatility as he wraps up a 58-day shoot for his second exciting project."
The movie was also filmed in Sapporo, Japan. In February, actress Sai Pallavi was spotted with Junaid on the movie set.