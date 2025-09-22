Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In Its Opening Weekend

In three days, Jolly LLB 3's box office collection in India stands at Rs 53.5 crore.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection
Jolly LLB 3 crosses Rs 50 crore mark in three days Photo: Youtube
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jolly LLB 3's opening weekend collection is better than the previous two instalments

  • The three-day earning is less than Akshay Kumar's previous release Housefull 5

  • The legal drama released in theatres on September 19

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection Day 3: Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, hit the screens on September 19. The courtroom drama has garnered great reviews and a strong word of mouth, which has also solidified its position at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in three days and performed better than its previous instalments.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection Day 3

Akshay starrer began its box office journey with Rs 12.5 crore. On Saturday, it saw an impressive 60 percent jump in collections as it earned Rs 20 crore. The upward trend continued on Sunday, with a further 5 percent increase, as the film raked in Rs 21 crore. In three days, Jolly LLB 3's box office collection in India stands at Rs 53.5 crore.

It had an overall 40.36% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 19.41% and increased during the afternoon and evening shows with 48.61% and 57.40%, respectively.
Night shows recorded 36.01% occupancy.

Jolly LLB 3 Still - Youtube
Jolly LLB 3 Review | A Witty Courtroom Drama From A Franchise Still Cross-Examining Its Own Script

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Jolly LLB 3 worldwide collection

The worldwide collection of Jolly LLB 3 stands at Rs 80 crore. It is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club this week itself.

Jolly LLB 3 has received positive response from netizens on X - X
Jolly LLB 3 X Review: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Courtroom Drama Receives Positive Feedback From Netizens

BY Garima Das

About Jolly LLB 3

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, in Jolly LLB 3, Akshay and Arshad play Jollys, the lawyers who lock horns in a courtroom battle. The story revolves around a case involving farmers' lands being occupied by a corrupt businessman (Gajraj Rao).

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, and Shilpa Shukla, among others.

Published At:
