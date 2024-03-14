‘Joker 2’: Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga’s ‘Folie A Deux’ To Release First Trailer On April 9

Fans of ‘Joker 2’ are surely going to be in for a big treat. Makers of the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer film are going to release the first trailer on April 9. The news has taken the online community by storm. People from all walks of life, who’re fans of the franchise, are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement at this news.
‘Joker: Folie A Deux’, as it is officially titled, will give viewers a glimpse into the world of the joker at CinemaCon, which is when the trailer will also be released to the public. The anticipation among fans has risen to unexpected levels ever since the makers teased on Valentine’s Day that a proper insight into the world of the joker will be released in April, and now, we have the date as well.
If you recall, director Todd Phillips had teased fans by sharing romantic stills from ‘Joker 2’. It showed Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. After numerous comments on social media kept asking Todd Phillips about the film, he finally posted, “Been getting this question a lot. The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won’t be out until mid-April (sic).”
The sequel to the massively popular ‘Joker’ would probably be the only film from the DC world to be released in 2024. This will carry the Elseworlds franchise ahead. On the other hand, Marvel would have ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ releasing this year, and also ‘Venom 3’ will hit theatres. There are also speculations that atleast two of these films might see a clash at the box-office.
‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ is releasing on October 4. However, ‘Venom 3’, which releases on October 25, will definitely eat into the business of ‘Joker 2’ for sure. ‘Joker 2’ needs to cross atleast the $1 Billion mark which the first film crossed. It got even nominated for Best Movie, Best Director and Best Actor at Oscars that year and almost all other major award ceremonies.