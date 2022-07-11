Monday, Jul 11, 2022
John Abraham's Debut Malayalam Production 'Mike' To Release In August

Actor John Abraham's first Malayalam production 'Mike' is releasing on August 19.

'Mike'
'Mike' OTT Play

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 11:26 am

'Mike', which marks Bollywood star John Abraham's first Malayalam film as a producer, will be released in theatres on August 19.

Backed by Abraham through his banner JA Entertainment, the upcoming movie is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and written by Ashiq Akbar Ali.

The actor-producer shared the release date of the film in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Billed as a coming-of-age story, 'Mike' stars Ranjith Sajeev in his feature debut, along with Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.

On the acting front, Abraham will next be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', set to hit the screens on July 29.

[With Inputs from PTI] 

