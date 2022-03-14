Monday, Mar 14, 2022
John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh’s Surprise Visit To IIT’s Mood Indigo Fest

The cast and crew of the film ‘Attack’ starring actors John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh were seen at the ongoing Mood Indigo festival at IIT Bombay. Students were in for a big surprise.

'Attack' Cast And Crew At Mood Indigo Instagram

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 11:37 am

Actor John Abraham’s upcoming action film 'Attack' has raised the anticipation levels higher ever since the launch of the teaser, trailer and first song 'Ik Tu Hai' from the movie. Helmed by filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence. 
 
The grand mega music album launch was held at IIT Mood Indigo amongst the college students, which was graced by actors John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, music composer Shashwat Sachdev, along with crackling live performances by Jubin Nautiyal, Shreya Jain and Girish Nakod. 

John Abraham interacted with the IIT students in the crowd and encouraged them to do their best for India’s future in IIT. 

The event commenced with the love song ‘Ik tu hai’,  sung by Jubin Nautiyal which was the major highlight of the entire evening, the song is picturised on the journey of love from the first meeting, to a passionate love story, to then becoming an eternal love story. 
 
The music album composed by Shashwat Sachdev is different which incorporates along with the storyline of the film, threading in the narrative, it's integrated through the film so the story goes forward. 
 
'Attack' is spearheaded by a stellar cast that includes actors John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. 'Attack' promises to be an adrenaline-pumping action entertainer to be watched in cinemas.

The action film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, will have a worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on April 1. 

