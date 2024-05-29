Art & Entertainment

Jitendra Kumar Explains How Emotional Scene In ‘Panchayat 2’ With Prahlad Chacha Unfolded

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who is getting a lot of positive response for the recently released third season of the hit streaming show ‘Panchayat’, has shared what went behind the climax scene of the second season.

Jitendra Kumar
Jitendra Kumar Photo: Instagram
The scene in question unfolds when the army officer posted in Kashmir, Rahul Pandey, the son of Prahlad Pandey (played by Faisal Malik), is martyred while serving the nation on the frontline. The scene broke everyone’s heart in the audience given the intensity with which each actor portrayed it on screen. Jitendra told IANS that the scene was tough on two fronts, first on the emotional plane given its subject, and second in terms of logistics as more than 100 actors were involved in the scene. The actor said: “That scene is very emotional given that it’s related to the Indian Army. The scene itself was very sensitive. As an actor, it struck me again during the filming of that scene how there are bravehearts who lay their life in the line of duty for the country.”

The actor remembered how the energy of the set and the actors changed during those six days. He told IANS: “We shot that scene for six days, and had some 100-150 actors on the set. Generally, the atmosphere is very vibrant on the sets but during those six days, I sense how all actors including me became more silent in order to do complete justice to the scene and to maintain the essence of the emotion.” ‘Panchayat 3’ is streaming on Prime Video.

