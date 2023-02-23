Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Jennifer Lopez Twins Max, Emme's 15th Birthday, Posts Video Featuring Ben Affleck

Home Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Twins Max, Emme's 15th Birthday, Posts Video Featuring Ben Affleck

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins' birthdays and giving fans a look into their lives with their stepdad Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 4:35 pm

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins' birthdays and giving fans a look into their lives with their stepdad Ben Affleck.

The songstress, 53, shared an Instagram video filled with special family moments to mark Max and Emme's 15th birthday, reports People magazine.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts," she wrote in the caption, using the nickname she has for the twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The video features glimpses into their 15 years as Taylor Swift's 2008 single, 'Fifteen', plays in the background.

As per People, some of the more recent moments featured in the video include behind-the-scenes shots from Emme's involvement in her mom's 2020 Super Bowl performance and a family photo showing the newly blended family around a dinner table.

Lopez also highlighted a candid moment where Affleck, 50, holds Max in his arms as he lies asleep during a car ride.

The couple, who were married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July, has made their children an important part of their relationship.

Related stories

Jennifer Lopez Posts Clip Defending Ben Affleck At Grammys After 'Snapping'

‘Shotgun Wedding’ On Lionsgate Play Movie Review: Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel’s Wedding Fiasco Is Predictable Yet Hilarious

Josh Duhamel: Jennifer Lopez Is One Of The Most Beautiful Women In The World, It Was Not Hard To Fake Falling In Love With Her

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Celebrity Birthday Instagram Taylor Swift Hollywood Actor Hollywood
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her