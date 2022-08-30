Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video From Ceremony

Singer Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 11:53 am

Singer Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia.

"This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," she wrote in an Instagram comment shared by fan account @jlow0rld, reports people.com.

"I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.


"Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys," Lopez added.

In the clip, Lopez, 53, sings to Affleck, 50, who was seated in a chair directly across from her, smiling and enjoying the performance, before she holds the mic out to the crowd to have them join in on the catchy refrain: "Can't get enough."

"All night / I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I'm still in love with you," she sings as she's surrounded by backup dancers.

The couple held their wedding celebration last Saturday with over 100 guests, hosted at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia, following their intimate Las Vegas ceremony last month.

Officiated by Jay Shetty, the main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles. Everyone in attendance at the main event wore white. The celebration also included a traditional Southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding.

They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, with Lopez telling People, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jennifer Lopez Singer-songwriter Ben Affleck Bennifer Celebrity Couple Celebrity Wedding Hollywood Privacy
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details