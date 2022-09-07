Jennifer Lawrence Speaks On Hollywood Pay Gap

Actress Jennifer Lawrence shared that she suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her son. The Oscar winner said she got pregnant in her early 20s and "had a miscarriage alone in Montreal" before she could get an intended abortion.

Lawrence got pregnant again during the filming of Adam McKay's Netflix comedy 'Don't Look Up' and suffered a second miscarriage. She then had to undergo a surgical procedure to remove tissue from her uterus.

Lawrence revealed to Vogue in a new cover story about the miscarriages while discussing her anger over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, reports 'Variety'.

"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant," Lawrence said.

"Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

According to Vogue, much of Lawrence's disappointment over Roe v. Wade being overturned is "directed at certain relatives back in Louisville, Ky., where she'd grown up, including her father." The actor had been trying to repair the family rift after giving birth, and then the Supreme Court ruling was made official and complicated matters.

Lawrence processed her family drama in therapy, and she even told her therapist about a recurring nightmare she was having about Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different..., Lawrence said.

"I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't fuck with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."

Lawrence added: "I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"

Inequality is something Lawrence has had to contend with in Hollywood, too, where she has often been paid lower than her male co-stars.

The Sony hack revealed she made far less than the likes of her male co-stars on 'American Hustle', while reports revealed in 2021 that she earned $5 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio on 'Don't Look Up' despite sharing top billing with him.

Lawrence told Vogue that all actors are often overpaid, but that doesn't make the pay gap any less frustrating.

She added, "It doesn't matter how much I do. I'm still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?"

The Oscar winner will be heading to the Toronto International Film Festival this month to world premiere her new drama "Causeway," which opens in November 4 from Apple.