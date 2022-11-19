Jaya Bachchan Calls Women Their Own Enemies, Shweta Bachchan Says 'Charity Should Begin At Home'

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan is making headlines again for one of her statements said on her granddaughter Navya Navel Nanda's podcast. This time, she expressed her opinion about women being their own enemies.

While Navya was speaking about how sons should be raised just like people bring up their daughters, Jaya interrupted and said, “Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies.”

Shweta Bachchan, however, mentioned that her mother is not-so-nice to her as she shared earlier in the episode, “Women need to be nicer to other women and more supportive of other women.” Jaya Bachchan responded to this by saying, “I am very nice to Navya. I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let’s not talk about mother and daughter.”

Shweta continued, “There is a Madeleine K Albright quote, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’ Charity should start at home, mother!” On this, Jaya retorted, “Ohh shut up.”

Navya interrupted and said that Shweta is no different from Jaya. To this, Jaya said that Shweta considers Navya her “punching bag.” Navya added, “I am in the wrong place, at the wrong time and saying the wrong things. I am like a deer in the headlight. Even if it is not my fault and I am in the vicinity, then it’s like, she’s here, so now just…”

But Shweta feels her daughter “doesn’t know when to keep quiet, she doesn’t know when someone is in a bad mood.”

Jaya, Shweta and Navya have been sharing their point of view on various issues on Navya’s podcast What The Hell Navya. This was the ninth episode of the podcast and the topic of it was, ‘One crown, many shoes’.