Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career

Hollywood star Jane Fonda has credited Jennifer Lopez for resurrecting her career after she went 15 years without landing a role.



The 84-year-old activist and fitness guru made the admission while speaking about her decades long career as an actress.



Despite her iconic status, Jane said it wasn't until her role alongside J-Lo, 53, in the 2005 film 'Monster-in-Law' that her career again got off the ground, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Fonda deemed the movie the "only smart thing" she has ever done in her work career even though it was sneered at by the critics.



Before it, she had not starred in a movie since 1990 when she played the title character in "Stanley and Iris" alongside Robert De Niro.



The two-time Academy Award winner was quoted by Daily Mirror as saying: "The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in Monster-in-Law at a point in my career when I had been out of the acting business for 15 years or more."



She went on to say, "It was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a great comeback for me. I was almost 65 years old when I got this script out of the blue. It was the only smart career thing I ever did. I thought, 'People are going to come to the movie to see J.Lo, but they'll rediscover Fonda', and that's what happened."



After the role alongside Jennifer, Fonda landed parts, including that of Nancy Reagan in 'The Butler' and Grace Hanson in Netflix's 'Grace and Frankie'.



Fonda has also said that she feels more youthful aged 84 than she ever did in her 20s. She admitted that she felt "lost" when she was younger and was "very unhappy, old and didn't feel like I would live for very long".