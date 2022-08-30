Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
James Cromwell, Anna Gunn Among Five Cast Opposite Colin Farell In 'Sugar'

Irish actor Colin Farrell's upcoming Apple series 'Sugar' has added five new names such as James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher.

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 5:26 pm

Cromwell and Gunn will recur, while Boutsikaris, Hernandez and Pulsipher will be series regulars. Along with Farrell, previously announced cast members include Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Amy Ryan, reports 'Variety'.

Cromwell and Gunn will recur, while Boutsikaris, Hernandez and Pulsipher will be series regulars. Along with Farrell, previously announced cast members include Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Amy Ryan, reports 'Variety'.

Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles.

Mark Protosevich serves as writer and executive producer on 'Sugar'.

Farrell will executive produce in addition to starring. Fernando Meirelles will direct and executive produce. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Films also executive produce, as do Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich.

Apple Studios will produce.

'Sugar' is the second series that Kinberg and Genre Films have at Apple. The company also produces the streamer's show 'Invasion'.

That series, which is a sci-fi drama about an alien invasion of Earth, debuted on Apple in 2021 and was renewed for a second season in December. Kinberg co-created the series with David Weil.


 

