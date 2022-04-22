Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Starts With A Hint Towards Oscars's Slapping Incident

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' started with it's fifth season recently. The episode started with the hint towards actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock slap incident that happened at the Oscars 2022.

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 9:28 pm

The ‘Red Table Talk’ has entertained many who were interested in the talk that matters. It has been hosted by the three generations of the same family, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The show has seen many guests including Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith, according to abc.net.au. 

Now the show is back for the fifth season, and the very first episode since the Oscar’s incident between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock began with the reference of that. An introduction on the screen in caps read, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.” 

The black background with white writing promised to address the scenario in future and said that the healing will be shared when the right time comes. "Until then … the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.” concluded Pinkett Smith. 

It was the only time when the Oscar’s incident was referred. The program then featured a conversation with singer, songwriter and actor Janelle Monae. The series is available on Facebook Watch. The audio version of the show is available on iHeart Radio. 

Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years and also resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences following the slap incident at the Oscars 2022.

