Jack Harlow Details How He Lost His Virginity 'Twice'

Rapper Jack Harlow shared information about his private life during a recent gig in Tennessee. When taking the stage, the 'Industry Baby' hitmaker detailed how he lost his virginity "twice."

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Instagram/ @jackharlow

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:34 pm

"I lost my virginity when I was 16," the 24-year-old first divulged, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I always tell people I lost it twice because when I was 18 and I graduated high school, somehow, some way, I landed this dime piece who was five or six years older than me. She was like 23, 24 - it blew my mind because Nashville, you have to understand, at that point, I'd only f**k with girls I've seen in the halls," he recalled. "It was like welcome to the big leagues, like it was huge."

Harlow went on to note: "I remember I used to take this girl to my indoor soccer games and she would pick me up and take me home to my homeboys."

He added: "She was sitting there watching the game and they'd be like, 'Yo, who is that?' I'd be like, 'Oh her? Yeah, we have sex, you know, like I was feeling myself and it's true, we did."

"But something that really impacted me was the first couple times we did it, she would say to me, 'You know, you don't have to go so fast,'" the hip-hop artist recounted.

"And when she said that, I was like, 'Damn, I guess I don't have to go so fast.'"

Harlow previously opened up about prioritising female pleasure. When speaking to Teen Vogue in June last year, he said: "I'll say this... I'm getting more selfless by the day."

"I'd tell them I'm very open to the way they're thinking," the Louisville-born emcee further emphasised. "I'd love to keep learning more."


 

