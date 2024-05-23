Art & Entertainment

Is Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday's 'Cocktail 2' In The Works? Here's What Director Homi Adajania Has To Say

'Cocktail' director Homi Adajania has refuted rumours of a sequel.

Instagram, Filmfare
Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Homi Adajania Photo: Instagram, Filmfare
info_icon

Around four years ago, there were widespread speculations that a sequel of the popular 2012 film, ‘Cocktail,’ was being discussed. The film, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles, was reportedly under development for a sequel.

As per reports, Sara Ali Khan was being eyed for the sequel to step into the role initially portrayed by Padukone. Recently, rumours resurfaced about the film, this time, with Ananya Panday expected to take on the role played by Penty.

Speculations gained momentum when both actresses were seen outside Maddock Films’ office in Santacruz, Mumbai. The studio had previously backed ‘Cocktail.’ Additionally, another report suggested that both the stars are in advanced negotiations for the sequel, with the production team currently searching for a male lead to step into the role of Khan for the sequel.

Cocktail
'Cocktail' Photo: JioCinema
info_icon

The rumours sparked a flurry of activity on social media with mixed reactions. While some expressed excitement and advocated for Kartik Aaryan to join the female leads, others were less enthusiastic about the prospect of a sequel to the 2012 film.

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday - Instagram
Are Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Collaborating For 'Cocktail 2? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Now, News18 Showsha has an exclusive update on ‘Cocktail 2,’ suggesting that these rumours may not hold any truth. When contacted, the director of the 2012 film, Homi Adajania, dismissed the speculation with a laugh, stating, “I have no idea about that.” His response seemingly puts an end to the speculations surrounding the romantic comedy sequel.

As for ‘Cocktail,’ it also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, and Randeep Hooda in supporting roles. Upon its release, it received both critical acclaim as well as commercial success. It ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. The film themed on a new-age love triangle also bagged a few accolades.

