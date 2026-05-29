Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket Explodes in Florida Test as Elon Musk Reacts: ‘Rockets Are Hard’

Behind the corporate press releases and the cold, technical label of an “anomaly,” there is a deeply human story of a devastating setback. For the engineers, technicians, and dreamers who have poured years of sleepless nights and meticulous labour into New Glenn, the explosion wasn’t just a failure of hardware—it was a heart-breaking sight. This vehicle was meant to be Blue Origin’s ticket to the big leagues, designed to launch a constellation of satellites for Amazon and even carry out uncrewed lunar missions for NASA. In an instant, a project on the cusp of competing with the titan of the industry, SpaceX, was reduced to a plume of smoke and scattered debris.