Recently filmmakers Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale announced their upcoming project ‘Garud’ under the banners of Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio. The film is inspired by the real-life events of an Indian rescue mission in Afghanistan, based on the story of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer and his team of special forces. Kapoor has signed the globally acclaimed director Rotem Shamir, famous for international hits like ‘Fauda’, ‘Hit and Run’, and ‘Hostages’ for this project. This will mark Shamir’s Indian film debut.

The filmmakers announced the project with a motion poster in September 2021. The poster presented the theme song ‘Mera Bharat Hai Mahan’, composed by Ravi Basrur, who has also composed the background score for the film.

While announcing the director, Kapoor said, “Garud is a huge project for me, I'm emotionally driven to the film and want to give it the best treatment possible. Rotem Shamir is a renowned filmmaker and has a great experience in the sensibilities that we are looking at for Garud. Rotem Shamir and I are planning various projects together as a team. Being from Israel and having made a show about the conditions of hostages, the understanding and vision he possesses will definitely help us. We wanted someone to grasp the emotional quotient as well as cater to the international sensibilities as the subject has an universal appeal.”

Subhash Kale added, "Right from the inception, we have been working on bringing together the best team possible for Garud. We are tapping into all avenues, and I am really looking forward to this project."

On the announcement of his Indian directorial debut, Shamir said, “Garud is a very exciting film, while it is focused on the Indian aspect of the story, it has a universal appeal that promises to connect with people all across. I have been fascinated with the content from the Indian entertainment industry for a long time, hence when Ajay Kapoor brought this film to me, I knew I had to take it. Especially looking forward to working with Ajay Kapoor, who has been associated with so many varied films, I am really excited for the long term association with Ajay Kapoor.”

Ajay Kapoor has also worked on films like Parmanu (2018), Pari (2018), Bazaar (2018), Pataakha (2018), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) Attack (2022) Roy(2015) as well as being associated with Baby (2015) and Airlift (2016) and many more. ‘Garud’ looks like it is right in his alley. The filmmakers are expected to announce the cast of the movie soon.