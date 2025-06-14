Imtiaz Ali's Next Film With Diljit Dosanjh To Hit Theatres In April 2026

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh are collaborating for a new film after their 2024's Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is yet-to-be-titled, but it is confirmed to hit the theatres in April 2026, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi. The upcoming film will go on floors in August this year, as per a report in PTI.
The project is billed as a "charming story of love and longing", and will also star Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The film will explore the depth of human connection with a contemporary and witty narrative.
Imtiaz Ali, in a statement, quoted legendary poet Momin Khan Momin's couplet ‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota’ (‘You are with me, however, when there is no one else’), and said that he wants to offer a “touching cinematic experience” through his movie.
"Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country," he added.
The filmmaker further said, "Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you."
The film also marks the reunion of Ali, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who had given some chartbusters in Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha, Rockstar, and other films.
The statement also added, "As the journey unfolds, expect a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you."
On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Sardaar Ji 3, Detective Sherdil, Border 2 and Punjab 95.