After his divorce from ex-wife Avantika Malik, actor Imran Khan started dating Lekha Washington. Imran has spoken about his divorce and finding new love in several interviews. Imran recently appeared on comedian Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube channel, where he confirmed of moving into a new apartment with his girlfriend.
He said, “My relationship status (is that) I am seeing somebody. I am currently in the status of moving into a new apartment. I have been living solo for the past five years.”
“We are in the process of moving into the new apartment together,'' said the actor. Imran also revealed that it was during Covid when they started seeing each other. They have now decided to move in together. He said, “She brought it up! I’ll be real with you, man. So, I was like, ‘Why not? It’s been long enough’.”
The 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor also said that he’s still getting used to living with someone after parting ways with Avantika in 2016. Imran said, “Still in the process… Which, for those who have done this sort of thing know, has all of its weirdness and awkwardness.'' The 41-year-old actor also added that as he has been living alone for the last five years, he has got used to minimalism.
Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Imran opened up on why he kept his relationship with Lekha private. He said he consciously tried to shield his relationship with Lekha because of the complications of him divorcing and ending his marriage. The actor added, ''I was trying to shield from that ugliness and then in the aftermath of that, starting a new relationship. The weird threads that get attached to it, I have really tried to shield that part of my life and my relationship from public scrutiny.”
On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen in 'Katti Batti' in 2015, opposite Kangana Ranaut. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback to films.