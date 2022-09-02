Iggy Azalea Suffers From Motion Sickness While Living On Tour Bus

Rapper Iggy Azalea has been struggling with motion sickness for the last three months.



Travelling on a bus as part of her ongoing tour with Pitbull, the 32-year-old rap star has been battling motion sickness since it started, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"Living on a tour bus for literally 3 months when you have motion sickness isa stress!!!!" Azalea, who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to follow her rap ambitions, wrote on Twitter.

Living on a tour bus for literally 3 months when you have motion sickness is…

stress!!!! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 31, 2022



The rapper recently revealed that she's loving the experience of being back on tour. The "Fancy" hitmaker - who has Onyx (2), with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - also confirmed that she's had "a lot fun" with Pitbull and his team.



She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Both our teams on tour get along so well. Genuinely everyone on both sides have a lot of fun and everyone is BEYOND kind to my son. It's just a good environment I feel happy to be part of!



What's more, Iggy confessed that touring has allowed her to escape negativity. The chart-topping star revealed that touring reminds her that critical comments on social media are actually irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.



She said: "Tour is my favourite time of year cause it reminds me annually nothing negative people say to me actually means anything and then I go home a lot richer. A dream really."



In 2021, Azalea announced she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects". However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.