Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Idina Menzel Details Her Regular Nightmares

American actress and singer Idina Menzel is famous for her Broadway performances and her role in the sitcom 'Glee'.

Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 6:12 pm

Actress Idina Menzel suffers regular nightmares including a terrifying dream about all her teeth falling out. She is known for her performances on Broadway and her appearance in the American sitcom 'Glee'

Opening up about sleeping habits, the actress revealed that she often has vivid dreams which leave her terrified, including one about failing to graduate from college and another in which she loses all her teeth, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I have recurring nightmares that I haven't graduated from college and that me teeth are falling out," she told Us Weekly.

However, despite suffering bad dreams, Menzel said she never has any trouble falling asleep. She added, "I can fall asleep anywhere." The actress-singer recently opened up about battling her "neuroses" and admitted she had particularly struggled with turning 50 last year.

However, she credited her 12-year-old son Walker, who she has with her ex-husband Taye Diggs, with helping her conquer her fears.

She said of reaching the milestone age, "I am ashamed to say it, but I was having a hard time with it. I think it was subconsciously bothering me more than I led on, in regards to my relevance as a performer and actress. I'm feeling like the old lady sometimes, and that's not who I am. I feel very young at heart."

"I'm very vibrant, and the music I sing is for lots of young people. So it's silly for me to play into that. But I will be honest and say I have to combat a lot of my own neuroses," she added.

"(Walker) says, 'Mom, don't look in the mirror and worry about how you look. You're beautiful.' " Menzel is now married to Aaron Lohr.

Related stories

Claiming 'Nightmares', Thieves Return 14 Stolen Idols From Balaji Temple In UP's Chitrakoot

'Nightmare': A Nine-Year-Old's First Step Towards Writing Fiction

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Idina Menzel Nightmares Broadway Show Broadway Musical Glee American Actress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0