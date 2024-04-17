K-pop band ICHILLIN was recently spotted at a professional baseball match. At the match between the Kiwoom Heroes and KT Wiz and Kiwoom held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the band opened the game. Yeju threw the first pitch and Chowon took the bat. However, at the same game when Chowon was waiting for her turn to perform, she was hit by a foul ball.
Reports mention that the 18-year-old singer was hit on the back of her head with a foul ball at the match. She was taken to the hospital after this incident. Following this development, ICHILLIN’s agency – KM Entertainment released an official statement. In their statement, the agency added that Chowon will be temporarily putting a halt on her activities.
The statement said, “Hello, this is KM Entertainment. We would like to inform you about the current health status and future activities of ICHILLIN’s Chowon. On April 16, Chowon was watching a professional baseball game ahead of performing at the halftime show when a foul ball hit the back of her head. She was immediately moved to the baseball team’s medical office and was later transferred to a nearby hospital for further examination.”
It continued, “Initially, she expressed pain when she was moved to the medical office presumably due to the relief of tension. However, she is currently resting without any particular symptoms thanks to the treatment and examination by medical professionals. Nevertheless, we decided that she needs to focus fully on rest and treatment based on the opinion of medical experts, and after careful discussion with Chowon, we decided that she will take a break from her scheduled activities for the time being.”
The statement mentioned that ICHILLIN will be going forward with their scheduled activities, but they will be going ahead without Chowon. The agency apologized to the fans and also thanked the staff at the baseball game who sprang into action.