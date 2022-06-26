Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
I May Direct A Telugu Film Very Soon, Says Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Kaduva' to be released on June 30.

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 3:35 pm

Prithviraj Sukumaran, a Malayalam actor who is now promoting his next bilingual film 'Kaduva', was recently spotted engaging with the media in Hyderabad. He made references to his prospective endeavours while talking about movies and other areas of his interests.


While interacting with the media in Hyderabad, Sukumaran made some revelations about a few other topics and indicated his desire to direct a Telugu film soon in addition to the numerous offers he is currently considering.

On making his Telugu debut, he said, "I've already been given a film by a few of top Tollywood producers, and I'm glad and delighted about it. I might soon direct a Telugu movie in addition to acting".

Due to his films, including his directorial debut, 'Lucifer', and his most recent acting endeavor, 'Jana Gana Mana', Prithviraj Sukumaran also has a sizable fan base in Tollywood. They helped him connect with the Telugu audience, and now he wants his future movie, 'Kaduva,' to have a direct dubbed release.

Sukumaran is considered for a significant role in Prabhas' hyped movie 'Salaar'. Prabhas' dates and his schedule are currently a little hazy, according to Sukumaran, but he would never want to pass up the opportunity to work with a star like Prabhas and is waiting for the director Prashanth Neel to come up with a solution.

[With Inputs From IANS]

