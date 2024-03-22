Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Watches 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan', Praises 'Star' Ananya Panday's Acting: 'Not An Easy Genre'

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday lauded the performance of Ananya Panday in the movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and has called her a 'star'.

Advertisement

I
IANS
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Instagram
Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday lauded the performance of Ananya Panday in the movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and has called her a 'star'.

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday lauded the performance of Ananya Panday in the movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and has called her a 'star'.

The coming-of-age drama, which released in December last year, is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media.

Taking to X, Hrithik wrote: "Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must watch !"

Advertisement

Replying to the 'Fighter' star, Ananya said: ".@iHrithik sir you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. It's very motivating".

The film is written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has 'Call Me Bae', 'Control', and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads