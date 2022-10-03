Hrithik Roshan Lets It All Go With This Ritual After Every Film

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is currently enjoying the response to his recently released two-hero film, 'Vikram Vedha' has said how he commits to his work and goes out and out to make sure that he gives his all to the role.



The actor took to his Instagram to share a video of himself in which he can be seen telling the story behind the black thread on his wrist. Captioning his video, the actor wrote, "Time to let go. I don't know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that I'v secretly done this for every character that terrified me".



Continuing further, he mentioned how it started for his character of Kabir in the 2019 action film 'War', which again was incidentally a two-hero film, "Mostly it's a red mauli (kabir wore that) and sometimes it's a black thread. Can't even remember when I started this. Was it 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai...' ? Or 'Koi Mil Gaya' or much later ? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it's never planned."



Coming to his character of Vedha and how the ritual slipped its way in, Hrithik said, "Vedha got it at dress rehearsals and became (a part of) it. Kabir got it at the 'War' mahurat pooja and I made it a part of him. I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself."



He then revealed that the ritual of cutting the thread is always confusing to him, "For 'Vedha' I tried once my shoot got over but couldn't, then when my dub got over , but again couldn't. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer "Did I give this everything I had?"



"Can I do more ?" - it's a question that scares me , drives me , and keeps me searching for more. Vedha has been a terrific journey. Through him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go. With love and gratitude", he concluded.



Now that Hrithik Roshan has served his audience with 'Vikram Vedha', he is moving on to another role. On the work front, the star has 'Fighter' in the pipeline in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.