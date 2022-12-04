Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Hombale Films Unveils Poster Of Keerthy Suresh-Starrer 'Raghuthatha'

Hombale Films Unveils Poster Of Keerthy Suresh-Starrer 'Raghuthatha'

Production banner Hombale Films on Sunday launched the official poster of its Tamil movie "Raghuthatha", starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Hombale Films shared the poster on its official social media handles. "Because The Revolution Begins At Home..." the caption read.

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 4:28 pm

Production banner Hombale Films on Sunday launched the official poster of its Tamil movie "Raghuthatha", starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

The studio, known for Kannada blockbusters "KGF" and "Kantara", is making a foray into Tamil cinema with the movie.Hombale Films shared the poster on its official social media handles. "Because The Revolution Begins At Home..." the caption read.Suman Kumar, who worked as a writer on popular series "Family Man", is making his directorial debut with the movie.

The film will present a funny and uplifting story of a young lady who finds herself as she goes on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land.In a statement, producer Vijay Kiragandur said "Raghuthatha" is a comedy drama about a strong and determined woman who finds her unique voice by challenging norms, upholding her principles, fighting for them and eventually becoming an inspiration to everyone.

"Through her trials and tribulations, you see her identity emerge. Presented comedically, the film promises to make every member of the family laugh out loud  and introspect after. Keerthy is the perfect choice to play the lead given her talent and versatility and we’re happy to have her on board," he added."Raghuthatha" will also feature M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan in pivotal roles.

