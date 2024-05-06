Hollywood

William Shatner Says Reprising His 'Star Trek' Role Is An Intriguing Idea

Actor William Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Admiral James Kirk in the popular TV series "Star Trek", says he is open to reprising his character of the legendary captain of the starship Enterprise in future.

Advertisement

Instagram
William Shatner Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor William Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Admiral James Kirk in the popular TV series "Star Trek", says he is open to reprising his character of the legendary captain of the starship Enterprise in future.

The 93-year-old star said he would love to give the role another shot if there was a "genuine reason" for his reappearance in the franchise.

"It's an intriguing idea. It's almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it," Shatner told The Canada Press news agency.

Advertisement

He appeared as James Kirk in all the episodes of the 1966 TV show "Star Trek: The Original Series", 21 of the 22 episodes of "Star Trek: The Animated Series", and the first seven "Star Trek" movies.

The "Boston Legal" actor has written a series of books chronicling his experiences before, during and after his time in a Starfleet uniform in the "Star Trek" franchise. He has also co-written several novels set in the science fiction universe.

Shatner's last appearance in the "Star Trek" franchise was the 1994 film "Star Trek Generations".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain