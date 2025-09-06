The Conjuring Universe, one of the most popular horror franchises, is back with its latest offering, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is the last movie of the Conjuring series. The franchise, which began in 2013 with The Conjuring, has expanded to two sub-franchises- Anabelle and The Nun. Last Rites is the 9th film in the universe. The paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, are back in the movie to chase away a new evil force in Pennsylvania.