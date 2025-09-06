The Conjuring: Last Rites has outperformed Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files
The horror film opened at Rs 18 crore nett in India
It opened at $30 million at the US box office
The Conjuring Universe, one of the most popular horror franchises, is back with its latest offering, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is the last movie of the Conjuring series. The franchise, which began in 2013 with The Conjuring, has expanded to two sub-franchises- Anabelle and The Nun. Last Rites is the 9th film in the universe. The paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, are back in the movie to chase away a new evil force in Pennsylvania.
The horror flick locked horns with Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, Madharaasi and Ghaati at the Indian box office. But interestingly, it has surpassed the Day 1 collections of all these big releases with its opening day collection.
The Conjuring: Last Rites box office collection Day 1
The Conjuring: Last Rites (IMAX) earned an estimated Rs 18 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages, as per a report in Sacnilk.
The R-rated horror recorded an overall 61.10% English occupancy on Friday, with the highest occupancy of 78.00% during the night shows, and the lowest occupancy of 44.44% during the morning. Afternoon and evening shows witnessed almost the same occupancy rates of 60.71% and 61.24% respectively.
It showed higher occupancy in Delhi (NCR) (68.75%) and Mumbai (39.25%), as of Friday, as compared to other cities like Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata, among others.
Reportedly, on Friday, the film opened at $30 million at the US box office.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of The Conjuring: Last Rites reads: "Last Rites arrives as a muddled cocktail of homage, lightly seasoned with humour and scattered scares that scarcely hold their ground. What we are left with is a string of missed opportunities and a final bow that never truly arrives."
Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.
It might be the final entry of the franchise, but it isn’t ending as Phase Two is already planned.