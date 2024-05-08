Taylor Swift's Infamous Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Explored In A 'Comprehensive' Documentary Series

Ever wondered why global sensation Taylor Swift has been releasing re-recordings of her albums? Well, you’re about to find out in a televised format.
The enduring feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, which has captured headlines for quite some time, is now poised to transition to the screen as part of the famous ‘vs’ series. A two-part documentary series titled ‘Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood’ will delve into the “gripping” dispute between the pop icon and the music industry titan.
As per the Hollywood Reporter, the documentary series, commissioned by Warner Bros. Discovery UK and Ireland, will offer an in-depth exploration of the $300 million conflict that arose when Braun acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums back in 2019.
The two-hour-long episodes, produced by Optomen, will also delve into the opposing perspectives of the dispute. One episode will explore Swift’s contention that “the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters.” The other episode will focus on Braun’s allegations that “Swift refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her fan base against him.”
Audiences will be taken on a “comprehensive” journey throughout, highlighting the intricacies of music ownership, gender dynamics, and the powerful influence of fan power and artist rights. Additionally, it will also include insights from legal experts, journalists, and individuals close to both Swift and Braun, presenting each side.
“Taylor Swift’s dispute with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her music exploded into the mainstream, taking contract law from board room to social media and into public interest,” Charlotte Reid, VP of commissioning, networks & streaming at WBD U.K. & Ireland, said in a statement, adding, “It’s a high-profile, high-interest story that opened debate on fandom and dominated headlines, one which will resonate with our viewers.”
‘Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood,’ a part of WBD’s ‘vs’ series, is set to premiere on Discovery+ in June 2024. This instalment follows successful shows such as ‘Johnny vs Amber,’ ‘Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce,’ and ‘Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial.’
In the five years since their fallout, the Grammy-winning musician has released four out of her six planned re-recordings: ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ in 2021 as well as ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),’ and ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ in 2023.