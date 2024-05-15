Hollywood

'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4 Teaser Review: The Trio Steps Outside Arconia And Heads Straight To Hollywood

'Only Murders in the Building' is set to return for its fourth season on August 27.

Hulu
Still from 'Only Murders In The Building' Photo: Hulu
info_icon

More murders in the building are about to happen, as Hulu’s hit series, ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ is set to return for its fourth season on August 27, with the network unveiling its first teaser on Tuesday. The announcement and teaser debut took place during Disney’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York.

In the 1 minute 31 second teaser, it is shown that the main trio, consisting of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, discover that a film studio wants to adapt their murder podcast into a movie. This revelation prompts them to embark on an adventurous trip to Hollywood. However, they also find themselves simultaneously investigating the murder of a close friend, Sazz Pataki.

The official description reads, “Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.”

Take a look at the exciting teaser right here:

What’s truly outstanding about the show is that it doesn’t make you wait too long between two seasons, and also keeps getting fresher with its storyline. As evident by the first three seasons, there’s no yawning moment throughout and it’s bound to keep you hooked with its hilarity. Also, the chemistry of the three leads is completely off the charts; it’s beautiful. With the arrival of the new season, this show will, once again, serve as a testament as to why new and original shows resonate so strongly with audiences.

In addition to this, the Emmy-nominated show is known to rope in a star-studded guest line-up. And this season is no different. Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will round up the guest cast.

Before the premiere date, you can catch up on all the previous three seasons of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Close Shave For Two Cops As Naxalites Trigger IED Blast In Chhattisgarh
  2. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman: In-Laws Deny Dowry Demand Allegations
  3. Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
  4. Quiet Roads, Shut Shops, And Long Queues: First Polling Day In Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Succession' Actor Jihae Joins 'Dune: Prophecy'
  2. Ashley Judd Diagnosed With 'Sleep Disorder' After Prolonged Health Battle
  3. Kajol Shares 'Wednesday Wisdom', Shows 'Depth' Of Her Character
  4. 'MasterChef India Tamil’ Introduces 'ASMR' Challenge, Tests Culinary Sounds
  5. 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Sequel Gets An Official Title, First-Look Of Selena Gomez And David Henrie Revealed
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  2. NBA: Jokic, Brunson Both Reach 40-Point Mark As Nuggets, Knicks Take 3-2 Leads
  3. Jesse Marsch Named Canada's New Head Coach, Aims To Unite Football Community For Success
  4. Italian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Bows Out With Pre-Quarterfinal Loss
  5. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Semi-Finals, Daniil Medvedev Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
World News
  1. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  2. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  3. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
  4. Indian-Origin Woman, 66, Stabbed To Death While Waiting For Bus In London
  5. Wong To Be Sworn In As Singapore's Prime Minister As Lee Hsien Loong Bows Out After 20 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Reveals Why He Won't Do 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics; Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh's Mother Files Nomination
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup