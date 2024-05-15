'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4 Teaser Review: The Trio Steps Outside Arconia And Heads Straight To Hollywood

More murders in the building are about to happen, as Hulu’s hit series, ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ is set to return for its fourth season on August 27, with the network unveiling its first teaser on Tuesday. The announcement and teaser debut took place during Disney’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York.
In the 1 minute 31 second teaser, it is shown that the main trio, consisting of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, discover that a film studio wants to adapt their murder podcast into a movie. This revelation prompts them to embark on an adventurous trip to Hollywood. However, they also find themselves simultaneously investigating the murder of a close friend, Sazz Pataki.
The official description reads, “Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.”
Take a look at the exciting teaser right here:
What’s truly outstanding about the show is that it doesn’t make you wait too long between two seasons, and also keeps getting fresher with its storyline. As evident by the first three seasons, there’s no yawning moment throughout and it’s bound to keep you hooked with its hilarity. Also, the chemistry of the three leads is completely off the charts; it’s beautiful. With the arrival of the new season, this show will, once again, serve as a testament as to why new and original shows resonate so strongly with audiences.
In addition to this, the Emmy-nominated show is known to rope in a star-studded guest line-up. And this season is no different. Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will round up the guest cast.
Before the premiere date, you can catch up on all the previous three seasons of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu as well as Disney+ Hotstar.