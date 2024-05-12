Hollywood

Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis Join Final Season Of 'You'

Actors Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and b have been confirmed to join the fifth and final season of the Netflix psychological drama "You".

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, "You" follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer, played by Penn Badgley.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Behnam ("The Girls on the Bus") will play Dominique, who appears to be an aloof hipster, but is a passionate and clever woman.

While Ploszek of "Parks & Recreation" fame will essay the role of Harrison, Joe's golden retriever brother-in-law, "Sunset Boulevard" actor Francis will feature as Clayton, a wannabe author whose controlling nature draws Joe's attention.

b, known for "Station 19", will be seen as Phoenix, a shrewd and resourceful person.

Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews also round out the cast of the upcoming season.

Production on the final installment of "You" is underway.

